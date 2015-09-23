Sep 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.15 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.26 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/10/15) 35.50/37.00 06.55/06.82 06.74/07.02 2M(30/11/15) 75.00/76.75 06.59/06.74 06.85/07.00 3M(28/12/15) 108.50/110.50 06.60/06.72 06.93/07.05 6M(28/03/16) 215.00/217.00 06.54/06.60 07.09/07.15 1Y(28/09/16) 430.75/433.00 06.51/06.55 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.9696 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)