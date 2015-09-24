Sep 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.14 percent on Thursday compared with 7.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.10 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/10/15) 35.50/37.00 06.53/06.81 06.73/07.01 2M(30/11/15) 73.75/75.25 06.57/06.70 06.83/06.97 3M(29/12/15) 108.00/110.00 06.55/06.67 06.89/07.01 6M(29/03/16) 215.00/217.00 06.52/06.58 07.08/07.14 1Y(29/09/16) 430.75/432.75 06.50/06.53 07.41/07.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.0993 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)