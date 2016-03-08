Mar 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.03 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.96 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/04/16) 50.25/51.75 08.51/08.77 08.96/09.22 2M(10/05/16) 88.00/89.75 07.82/07.98 08.36/08.51 3M(10/06/16) 126.50/128.25 07.45/07.56 08.11/08.21 6M(12/09/16) 241.25/243.25 07.03/07.09 07.97/08.03 1Y(10/03/17) 442.50/444.50 06.57/06.60 07.88/07.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3380 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)