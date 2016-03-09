Mar 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.21 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.17 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/04/16) 50.25/51.50 08.77/08.99 09.22/09.44 2M(11/05/16) 89.50/91.50 07.94/08.12 08.47/08.65 3M(13/06/16) 131.25/133.25 07.55/07.67 08.21/08.33 6M(12/09/16) 246.50/248.50 07.21/07.27 08.15/08.21 1Y(14/03/17) 451.25/453.25 06.63/06.66 07.94/07.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4632 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)