Mar 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.31 percent on Thursday compared with 8.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.10 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/04/16) 56.00/57.50 08.71/08.94 09.16/09.39 2M(16/05/16) 93.00/94.75 08.04/08.19 08.57/08.72 3M(14/06/16) 130.50/132.50 07.72/07.84 08.38/08.49 6M(14/09/16) 247.00/249.00 07.31/07.37 08.25/08.31 1Y(14/03/17) 450.75/452.75 06.72/06.75 08.03/08.06 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0510 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)