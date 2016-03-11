Mar 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.25 percent on Friday compared with 8.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.88 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/04/16) 53.75/55.25 08.60/08.84 09.05/09.29 2M(16/05/16) 91.00/93.00 07.99/08.16 08.52/08.70 3M(15/06/16) 129.25/131.25 07.64/07.76 08.30/08.42 6M(15/09/16) 244.75/246.75 07.24/07.30 08.19/08.25 1Y(15/03/17) 447.50/449.50 06.67/06.70 07.99/08.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0868 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)