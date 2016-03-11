Mar 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.07 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.94/7.05 3 YEARS 6.92/7.07 4 YEARS 6.94/7.09 5 YEARS 7.01/7.10 7 YEARS x.xx/x.xx 10 YEARS x.xx/x.xx The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. NOTE- MIFOR Swaps fixing for tenors 7Y and 10Y are not published for the trade date 11-Mar-16 due to lack of contribution. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)