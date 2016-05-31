May 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.77 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/07/16) 38.00/39.25 06.25/06.46 06.73/06.94 2M(02/08/16) 70.00/72.00 06.23/06.41 06.81/06.99 3M(02/09/16) 105.75/107.75 06.24/06.36 06.95/07.07 6M(02/12/16) 207.00/209.00 06.14/06.20 07.18/07.24 1Y(02/06/17) 397.50/399.50 05.91/05.94 07.35/07.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2030 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)