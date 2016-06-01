Jun 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.17 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.62 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/07/16) 36.50/38.00 06.18/06.44 06.66/06.91 2M(03/08/16) 69.75/71.50 06.20/06.35 06.77/06.93 3M(06/09/16) 108.75/110.50 06.20/06.30 06.91/07.01 6M(05/12/16) 207.75/209.75 06.09/06.14 07.12/07.17 1Y(05/06/17) 396.75/398.75 05.86/05.89 07.28/07.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3526 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)