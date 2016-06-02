Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on Thursday compared with 7.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.53 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/07/16) 35.25/36.75 06.17/06.43 06.64/06.91 2M(08/08/16) 72.25/73.75 06.22/06.35 06.79/06.92 3M(06/09/16) 105.75/107.50 06.24/06.34 06.94/07.04 6M(06/12/16) 207.00/209.00 06.14/06.20 07.17/07.23 1Y(06/06/17) 397.75/399.75 05.91/05.94 07.35/07.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2533 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)