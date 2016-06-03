Jun 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.20 percent on Friday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.42 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/07/16) 34.00/35.50 06.15/06.42 06.63/06.90 2M(08/08/16) 71.00/72.50 06.22/06.35 06.79/06.92 3M(07/09/16) 105.25/107.25 06.21/06.33 06.91/07.03 6M(07/12/16) 206.00/208.00 06.11/06.17 07.14/07.20 1Y(07/06/17) 397.25/399.25 05.91/05.94 07.34/07.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2415 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)