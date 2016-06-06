Jun 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on Monday compared with 7.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.51 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/07/16) 33.75/35.00 06.13/06.36 06.59/06.82 2M(08/08/16) 69.25/71.00 06.19/06.34 06.74/06.89 3M(08/09/16) 105.50/107.25 06.25/06.35 06.93/07.04 6M(08/12/16) 207.00/209.00 06.17/06.23 07.16/07.22 1Y(08/06/17) 398.50/400.50 05.95/05.98 07.33/07.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9614 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)