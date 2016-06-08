Jun 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.87 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/07/16) 35.75/37.25 06.31/06.57 06.76/07.03 2M(10/08/16) 70.75/72.50 06.34/06.50 06.89/07.05 3M(12/09/16) 109.25/111.00 06.36/06.46 07.03/07.14 6M(13/12/16) 211.25/213.25 06.21/06.27 07.20/07.26 1Y(12/06/17) 401.50/403.50 05.98/06.01 07.36/07.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7370 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)