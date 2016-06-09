Jun 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.33 percent on Thursday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.94 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/07/16) 34.50/36.25 06.30/06.62 06.76/07.08 2M(16/08/16) 74.50/76.25 06.38/06.53 06.93/07.08 3M(14/09/16) 108.75/110.75 06.41/06.52 07.08/07.20 6M(13/12/16) 210.00/212.00 06.29/06.35 07.27/07.33 1Y(13/06/17) 401.00/403.00 06.02/06.05 07.39/07.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6250 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)