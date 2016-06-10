Jun 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.29 percent on
Friday compared with 7.33 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.64 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(14/07/16) 34.50/36.00 06.28/06.56 06.74/07.01
2M(16/08/16) 73.00/74.75 06.33/06.48 06.89/07.04
3M(14/09/16) 106.75/108.75 06.34/06.46 07.02/07.13
6M(14/12/16) 209.00/211.00 06.24/06.30 07.23/07.29
1Y(14/06/17) 399.00/401.00 05.97/06.00 07.34/07.37
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7948 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
