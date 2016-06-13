Jun 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on Monday compared with 7.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.77 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/07/16) 34.25/35.50 06.21/06.44 06.66/06.89 2M(16/08/16) 71.50/73.25 06.28/06.43 06.83/06.98 3M(15/09/16) 106.50/108.50 06.30/06.42 06.97/07.09 6M(15/12/16) 207.75/209.75 06.18/06.24 07.16/07.22 1Y(15/06/17) 397.00/399.00 05.92/05.95 07.27/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0737 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)