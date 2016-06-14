Jun 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.69 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/07/16) 37.00/38.50 06.28/06.54 06.74/06.99 2M(16/08/16) 71.50/73.00 06.37/06.50 06.92/07.06 3M(16/09/16) 108.00/110.00 06.38/06.50 07.06/07.17 6M(16/12/16) 211.00/213.00 06.27/06.33 07.24/07.30 1Y(16/06/17) 401.50/403.50 05.98/06.01 07.33/07.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1520 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)