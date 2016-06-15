Jun 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.34 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.68 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/07/16) 36.00/37.25 06.31/06.53 06.77/06.99 2M(18/08/16) 72.75/74.50 06.38/06.53 06.93/07.08 3M(19/09/16) 110.50/112.50 06.39/06.50 07.07/07.18 6M(19/12/16) 214.25/216.25 06.29/06.35 07.28/07.34 1Y(19/06/17) 406.00/408.00 06.01/06.04 07.37/07.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1596 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)