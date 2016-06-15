Jun 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.34 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.68 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/07/16) 36.00/37.25 06.31/06.53 06.77/06.99
2M(18/08/16) 72.75/74.50 06.38/06.53 06.93/07.08
3M(19/09/16) 110.50/112.50 06.39/06.50 07.07/07.18
6M(19/12/16) 214.25/216.25 06.29/06.35 07.28/07.34
1Y(19/06/17) 406.00/408.00 06.01/06.04 07.37/07.40
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1596 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)