Jun 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.33 percent on Thursday compared with 7.34 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.95 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/07/16) 35.25/36.50 06.38/06.61 06.84/07.06 2M(22/08/16) 74.75/76.25 06.44/06.57 06.99/07.12 3M(20/09/16) 109.25/111.00 06.45/06.55 07.12/07.22 6M(20/12/16) 212.50/214.50 06.31/06.37 07.27/07.33 1Y(20/06/17) 405.50/407.50 06.03/06.06 07.37/07.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2068 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)