Jun 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.34 percent on Friday compared with 7.33 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.68 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/07/16) 34.75/36.25 06.29/06.57 06.75/07.02 2M(22/08/16) 72.50/74.00 06.35/06.49 06.90/07.04 3M(21/09/16) 108.25/110.25 06.39/06.51 07.06/07.18 6M(21/12/16) 212.50/214.50 06.31/06.37 07.28/07.34 1Y(21/06/17) 406.25/408.25 06.05/06.08 07.38/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1682 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)