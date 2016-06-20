Jun 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.31 percent on
Monday compared with 7.34 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.63 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/07/16) 34.50/36.00 06.23/06.50 06.68/06.95
2M(22/08/16) 71.50/73.25 06.35/06.50 06.90/07.05
3M(22/09/16) 108.50/110.50 06.39/06.50 07.05/07.17
6M(22/12/16) 212.00/214.00 06.27/06.33 07.25/07.31
1Y(22/06/17) 405.25/407.25 06.01/06.04 07.36/07.39
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4087 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
