Jun 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.31 percent on Monday compared with 7.34 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.63 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/07/16) 34.50/36.00 06.23/06.50 06.68/06.95 2M(22/08/16) 71.50/73.25 06.35/06.50 06.90/07.05 3M(22/09/16) 108.50/110.50 06.39/06.50 07.05/07.17 6M(22/12/16) 212.00/214.00 06.27/06.33 07.25/07.31 1Y(22/06/17) 405.25/407.25 06.01/06.04 07.36/07.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4087 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)