Jun 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.21 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.44 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/07/16) 35.00/36.75 06.10/06.40 06.56/06.87 2M(24/08/16) 70.50/72.25 06.24/06.40 06.79/06.95 3M(26/09/16) 109.00/111.00 06.27/06.38 06.92/07.04 6M(27/12/16) 212.75/214.75 06.18/06.24 07.15/07.21 1Y(27/06/17) 406.00/408.00 05.96/05.99 07.31/07.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.5570 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)