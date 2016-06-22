Jun 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.21 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.29 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.44 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(25/07/16) 35.00/36.75 06.10/06.40 06.56/06.87
2M(24/08/16) 70.50/72.25 06.24/06.40 06.79/06.95
3M(26/09/16) 109.00/111.00 06.27/06.38 06.92/07.04
6M(27/12/16) 212.75/214.75 06.18/06.24 07.15/07.21
1Y(27/06/17) 406.00/408.00 05.96/05.99 07.31/07.34
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.5570 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
