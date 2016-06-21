Jun 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.29 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.56 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/07/16) 36.75/38.25 06.21/06.47 06.67/06.93 2M(23/08/16) 71.00/73.00 06.30/06.47 06.84/07.02 3M(23/09/16) 107.75/109.75 06.34/06.45 07.00/07.11 6M(23/12/16) 211.75/213.75 06.26/06.32 07.23/07.29 1Y(23/06/17) 405.75/407.75 06.01/06.04 07.36/07.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4767 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)