Jun 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.00 percent on Tuesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.82/6.90 3 YEARS 6.85/7.00 4 YEARS 7.03/7.09 5 YEARS 7.15/7.19 7 YEARS 7.08/7.38 10 YEARS 6.97/7.27 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.