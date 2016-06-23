Jun 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.21 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.49 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(27/07/16) 34.25/35.75 06.19/06.46 06.65/06.92
2M(29/08/16) 72.50/74.25 06.23/06.39 06.78/06.93
3M(27/09/16) 106.25/108.25 06.26/06.37 06.92/07.03
6M(27/12/16) 207.00/209.00 06.13/06.19 07.10/07.16
1Y(27/06/17) 401.00/403.00 05.95/05.98 07.29/07.32
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3702 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)