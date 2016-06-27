Jun 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.01 percent on Monday compared with 7.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.57 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/07/16) 34.50/36.00 06.18/06.45 06.65/06.92 2M(29/08/16) 70.50/72.00 06.21/06.34 06.76/06.89 3M(29/09/16) 106.00/107.75 06.19/06.30 06.84/06.94 6M(29/12/16) 205.00/207.00 06.02/06.08 06.95/07.01 1Y(29/06/17) 397.75/399.75 05.86/05.89 07.14/07.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.9000 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)