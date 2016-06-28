Jun 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.03 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.64 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/07/16) 33.00/34.50 06.12/06.40 06.59/06.87 2M(31/08/16) 71.25/72.75 06.18/06.31 06.73/06.86 3M(30/09/16) 105.50/107.50 06.17/06.28 06.82/06.93 6M(30/12/16) 205.25/207.25 06.03/06.09 06.97/07.03 1Y(30/06/17) 398.75/400.75 05.87/05.90 07.17/07.20 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8867 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)