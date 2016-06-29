Jun 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.07 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.71 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/08/16) 35.50/36.75 06.17/06.39 06.65/06.86 2M(01/09/16) 71.50/73.00 06.21/06.34 06.77/06.90 3M(03/10/16) 108.50/110.25 06.22/06.32 06.88/06.99 6M(03/01/17) 209.25/211.25 06.06/06.12 07.02/07.07 1Y(03/07/17) 402.50/404.50 05.91/05.94 07.22/07.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7443 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)