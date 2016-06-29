BRIEF-Avantel gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off co's immovable property
* Gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off immovable property in name of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.07 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.71 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/08/16) 35.50/36.75 06.17/06.39 06.65/06.86 2M(01/09/16) 71.50/73.00 06.21/06.34 06.77/06.90 3M(03/10/16) 108.50/110.25 06.22/06.32 06.88/06.99 6M(03/01/17) 209.25/211.25 06.06/06.12 07.02/07.07 1Y(03/07/17) 402.50/404.50 05.91/05.94 07.22/07.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7443 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
NEW DELHI, May 17 Iraq replaced Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India in April as refiners moved to boost their processing margins by purchasing the cheaper Basra Heavy oil grade, ship tracking and Thomson Reuters trade flow data showed.