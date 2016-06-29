BRIEF-Avantel gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off co's immovable property
* Gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off immovable property in name of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.85 percent on Wednesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.71/6.78 3 YEARS 6.70/6.85 4 YEARS 6.87/7.02 5 YEARS 7.03/7.12 7 YEARS 6.99/7.29 10 YEARS 6.87/7.17 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, May 17 Iraq replaced Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India in April as refiners moved to boost their processing margins by purchasing the cheaper Basra Heavy oil grade, ship tracking and Thomson Reuters trade flow data showed.