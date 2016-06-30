Jun 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on Thursday compared with 7.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.20 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/08/16) 35.75/37.25 06.23/06.49 06.70/06.96 2M(06/09/16) 73.25/74.75 06.28/06.40 06.84/06.97 3M(05/10/16) 107.00/108.75 06.28/06.38 06.95/07.05 6M(05/01/17) 207.75/209.75 06.09/06.15 07.06/07.12 1Y(05/07/17) 402.25/404.25 05.95/05.98 07.27/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.6166 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)