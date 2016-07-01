Jul 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on Friday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.65 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/08/16) 35.75/37.25 06.24/06.50 06.72/06.98 2M(06/09/16) 73.25/74.75 06.29/06.42 06.85/06.98 3M(05/10/16) 107.00/108.50 06.29/06.38 06.97/07.06 6M(05/01/17) 208.50/210.50 06.13/06.19 07.10/07.16 1Y(05/07/17) 404.25/406.25 05.99/06.02 07.31/07.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4410 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)