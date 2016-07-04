Jul 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.15 percent on Monday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.65 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/08/16) 36.50/38.00 06.20/06.45 06.68/06.93 2M(07/09/16) 71.50/73.00 06.27/06.40 06.83/06.96 3M(07/10/16) 106.00/108.00 06.26/06.38 06.94/07.05 6M(09/01/17) 209.50/211.50 06.12/06.18 07.09/07.15 1Y(07/07/17) 403.75/405.75 06.01/06.04 07.34/07.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1848 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)