Jul 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.44 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/08/16) 34.75/36.00 06.07/06.29 06.55/06.77 2M(08/09/16) 70.75/72.25 06.18/06.31 06.74/06.87 3M(13/10/16) 111.00/112.75 06.20/06.29 06.87/06.97 6M(09/01/17) 208.25/210.25 06.10/06.15 07.07/07.12 1Y(10/07/17) 406.50/408.50 06.00/06.03 07.32/07.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4028 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)