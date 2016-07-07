Jul 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.52 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(11/08/16) 34.75/36.25 06.06/06.32 06.55/06.81
2M(12/09/16) 71.50/73.00 06.14/06.27 06.71/06.84
3M(13/10/16) 106.75/108.75 06.14/06.26 06.83/06.94
6M(11/01/17) 205.75/207.75 06.05/06.11 07.02/07.08
1Y(11/07/17) 402.00/404.00 05.96/05.99 07.29/07.32
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4972 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
