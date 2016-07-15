Jul 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.09 percent on Friday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.52 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/08/16) 34.25/35.75 06.01/06.28 06.51/06.77 2M(19/09/16) 69.50/71.50 06.10/06.28 06.69/06.86 3M(19/10/16) 103.50/105.50 06.12/06.24 06.83/06.95 6M(19/01/17) 202.75/204.75 06.00/06.06 07.04/07.09 1Y(19/07/17) 400.75/402.75 05.98/06.01 07.38/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0655 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)