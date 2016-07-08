Jul 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.05 percent on
Friday compared with 7.08 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.66 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/08/16) 34.75/36.25 06.07/06.33 06.55/06.81
2M(12/09/16) 70.50/72.00 06.15/06.28 06.73/06.86
3M(13/10/16) 105.75/107.75 06.15/06.27 06.84/06.96
6M(12/01/17) 204.50/206.50 06.01/06.07 06.99/07.05
1Y(12/07/17) 400.00/402.00 05.93/05.96 07.28/07.31
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4584 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
