Jul 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.05 percent on Friday compared with 7.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.66 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/08/16) 34.75/36.25 06.07/06.33 06.55/06.81 2M(12/09/16) 70.50/72.00 06.15/06.28 06.73/06.86 3M(13/10/16) 105.75/107.75 06.15/06.27 06.84/06.96 6M(12/01/17) 204.50/206.50 06.01/06.07 06.99/07.05 1Y(12/07/17) 400.00/402.00 05.93/05.96 07.28/07.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4584 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)