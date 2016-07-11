Jul 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Monday compared with 7.05 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.63 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/08/16) 38.00/39.75 06.08/06.36 06.56/06.84 2M(14/09/16) 71.00/73.00 06.13/06.30 06.70/06.87 3M(13/10/16) 104.25/106.25 06.16/06.28 06.85/06.97 6M(13/01/17) 204.50/206.50 06.04/06.10 07.04/07.10 1Y(13/07/17) 401.25/403.25 05.98/06.01 07.34/07.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1426 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)