Jul 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.06 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.66 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/08/16) 36.50/38.25 06.01/06.30 06.50/06.79 2M(14/09/16) 69.75/71.50 06.12/06.27 06.69/06.85 3M(14/10/16) 103.75/105.75 06.13/06.25 06.82/06.94 6M(17/01/17) 206.25/208.25 06.00/06.05 07.00/07.06 1Y(14/07/17) 399.50/401.50 05.95/05.98 07.33/07.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1471 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)