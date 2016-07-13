Jul 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.66 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/08/16) 35.50/37.25 06.03/06.32 06.52/06.81 2M(15/09/16) 69.75/71.75 06.11/06.29 06.69/06.86 3M(17/10/16) 106.25/108.25 06.14/06.25 06.84/06.96 6M(17/01/17) 205.25/207.25 05.99/06.05 07.02/07.08 1Y(17/07/17) 403.00/405.00 05.96/05.99 07.35/07.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2046 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)