Jul 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.11 percent on Thursday compared with 7.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.54 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/08/16) 34.50/36.00 06.07/06.33 06.56/06.83 2M(19/09/16) 71.00/72.50 06.15/06.28 06.73/06.86 3M(18/10/16) 103.75/105.50 06.15/06.26 06.85/06.95 6M(18/01/17) 203.25/205.25 06.03/06.08 07.05/07.11 1Y(18/07/17) 402.00/404.00 06.01/06.04 07.40/07.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9136 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)