Jul 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.06 percent on
Monday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.50 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/08/16) 36.50/38.00 06.02/06.26 06.51/06.76
2M(20/09/16) 69.50/71.00 06.10/06.23 06.69/06.82
3M(20/10/16) 103.00/105.00 06.09/06.21 06.81/06.92
6M(20/01/17) 201.50/203.50 05.96/06.02 07.00/07.06
1Y(20/07/17) 398.00/400.00 05.93/05.96 07.36/07.39
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1015 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)