Jul 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.06 percent on Monday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.50 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/08/16) 36.50/38.00 06.02/06.26 06.51/06.76 2M(20/09/16) 69.50/71.00 06.10/06.23 06.69/06.82 3M(20/10/16) 103.00/105.00 06.09/06.21 06.81/06.92 6M(20/01/17) 201.50/203.50 05.96/06.02 07.00/07.06 1Y(20/07/17) 398.00/400.00 05.93/05.96 07.36/07.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1015 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)