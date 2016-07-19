Jul 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.06 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.55 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/08/16) 35.50/37.00 06.03/06.29 06.53/06.78
2M(21/09/16) 69.50/71.00 06.09/06.22 06.68/06.82
3M(21/10/16) 103.25/105.25 06.10/06.22 06.82/06.94
6M(23/01/17) 204.25/206.25 05.97/06.03 07.02/07.08
1Y(21/07/17) 399.75/401.75 05.95/05.98 07.38/07.41
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1462 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)