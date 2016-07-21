Jul 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Thursday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.65 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/08/16) 34.50/36.00 06.04/06.31 06.54/06.80 2M(26/09/16) 71.00/72.75 06.12/06.27 06.72/06.87 3M(25/10/16) 103.50/105.25 06.11/06.21 06.85/06.95 6M(25/01/17) 202.00/204.00 05.96/06.02 07.04/07.10 1Y(25/07/17) 399.75/401.75 05.95/05.98 07.41/07.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2035 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)