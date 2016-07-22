Jul 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on Friday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.58 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/08/16) 34.50/36.00 06.05/06.31 06.55/06.81 2M(26/09/16) 69.75/71.50 06.12/06.27 06.72/06.87 3M(26/10/16) 103.75/105.50 06.13/06.23 06.87/06.98 6M(27/01/17) 203.25/205.25 05.97/06.03 07.06/07.12 1Y(26/07/17) 400.50/402.50 05.97/06.00 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1355 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)