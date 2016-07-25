Jul 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on Monday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.55 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/08/16) 36.75/38.25 06.04/06.29 06.55/06.79 2M(27/09/16) 69.25/71.00 06.06/06.22 06.67/06.83 3M(27/10/16) 102.75/104.50 06.06/06.17 06.82/06.92 6M(27/01/17) 200.50/202.50 05.91/05.97 07.02/07.08 1Y(27/07/17) 397.00/399.00 05.90/05.93 07.39/07.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2430 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)