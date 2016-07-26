Jul 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.59 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/08/16) 35.50/37.25 06.01/06.31 06.51/06.81 2M(28/09/16) 69.50/71.50 06.07/06.25 06.69/06.86 3M(28/10/16) 103.00/105.00 06.07/06.18 06.83/06.95 6M(30/01/17) 203.25/205.25 05.92/05.98 07.04/07.10 1Y(28/07/17) 398.50/400.50 05.92/05.94 07.42/07.45 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3680 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)