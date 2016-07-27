Jul 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.58 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/08/16) 36.50/38.00 06.00/06.25 06.51/06.76 2M(30/09/16) 70.75/72.50 06.10/06.25 06.71/06.86 3M(28/10/16) 102.25/104.00 06.10/06.20 06.87/06.98 6M(31/01/17) 203.00/205.00 05.92/05.98 07.06/07.12 1Y(31/07/17) 401.00/403.00 05.93/05.96 07.45/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2362 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)