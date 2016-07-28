Jul 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.15 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.65 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(01/09/16) 34.25/35.75 06.01/06.28 06.52/06.78
2M(03/10/16) 71.00/72.75 06.13/06.29 06.75/06.90
3M(01/11/16) 103.50/105.50 06.12/06.24 06.90/07.02
6M(01/02/17) 201.00/203.00 05.95/06.01 07.09/07.15
1Y(01/08/17) 399.00/401.00 05.95/05.98 07.48/07.51
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0550 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
