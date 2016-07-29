Jul 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.15 percent on Friday compared with 7.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.97 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/09/16) 34.25/35.50 06.02/06.24 06.52/06.74 2M(03/10/16) 69.75/71.25 06.13/06.26 06.75/06.88 3M(02/11/16) 103.00/105.00 06.10/06.21 06.88/07.00 6M(02/02/17) 200.50/202.50 05.93/05.99 07.09/07.15 1Y(02/08/17) 399.25/401.25 05.96/05.99 07.49/07.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0340 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)