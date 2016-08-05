Aug 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on Friday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.58 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/09/16) 34.75/36.25 06.12/06.39 06.64/06.90 2M(13/10/16) 73.50/75.00 06.18/06.30 06.81/06.93 3M(09/11/16) 103.50/105.50 06.15/06.26 06.96/07.08 6M(09/02/17) 200.25/202.25 05.95/06.00 07.16/07.22 1Y(09/08/17) 397.00/399.00 05.94/05.97 07.53/07.56 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8141 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)